2025 Chicago Blues Festival full schedule, including performers and locations

Blues Fest kicks off Thursday in Bridgeport

Blues Fest kicks off Thursday in Bridgeport

Blues Fest kicks off Thursday in Bridgeport

The Chicago Blues Festival is back in Chicago this weekend, featuring the biggest names in the genre.

The free four-day festival kicks off on Thursday in the Bridgeport neighborhood and will be held in Millennium Park on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Festivities start Thursday night at the Ramova Theatre with Billy Branch and the Sons of Blues and Bobby Rush. Entry into the venue will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

2025 Chicago Blues Fest full schedule

For those looking to attend the event, here's when and where you can find the performers:

Thursday

Ramova Theatre

7:30-8:30 p.m. - Billy Branch and The Sons of Blues

9-10:15 p.m. - Bobby Rush

Friday

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

3:45-4 p.m. - Emcee Intro Remarks + National Anthem + Lift Every Voice

4-5 p.m. - D.K. Harrell

5:15-6:15 p.m. - Dawn Tyler Watson

6:30-7:15 p.m. - John Primer with Steve Bell

7:30-9:00 p.m. - B.B. King Centennial Tribute featuring Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, D.K. Harrell, and Jonathan Ellison with the B.B. King Centennial Band, co-presented with the B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center.

Rosa's Lounge (North Promenade)

12:30-1:45 p.m. - Ivan Singh

2-3:15 p.m. - Jamiah "Dirty Deacon" Rogers and the Dirty Church Band

3:30-4:45 p.m. - Rico McFarland

5-6:15 p.m. - Sheryl Youngblood

6:30-7:45 p.m. - The Mike Wheeler Band

Visit Mississippi Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)

Noon- 1:15 p.m. - Lady Adrena and LA Band

1:30-2:45 p.m. - Vick Allen featuring the Velvet Soul Band

3-4:15 p.m. - Johnny Rawls Soul Review

4:30-5:45 p.m. - Eddie Cotton

Saturday

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

3:45-4 p.m. - Emcee Intro Remarks, National Anthem, Lift Every Voice and Sing

4-5:15 p.m. - Women in Blues Tribute to Denise LaSalle featuring Nellie "Tiger" Travis, Thornetta Davis, Nora Jean Wallace, and Mzz Reese with Jonathan Ellison

5:30-6:15 p.m. - Joey J. Saye, Stephen Hull, and Harrell "Young Rell" Davenport

6:30-7:30 p.m. - Latimore

7:45-9 p.m. - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Visit Mississippi Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)

Noon- 1:15 p.m. - 2 Blues for You

1:30-2:45 p.m. - Jesse Robinson

3-4:15 p.m. - Vickie Baker, The V Souls, and The Groove Crew

4:30-5:45 p.m. - John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band

Rosa's Lounge (North Promenade)

12:30-1:45 p.m. - Stefan Hillesheim Band

2-3:15 p.m. - Michael Damani

3:30-4:45 p.m. - Lynne Jordan and the Shivers

5-6:15 p.m. - Joe Barr and the Platinum Band

6:30-7:45 p.m. - Theo Huff

Harris Theater Rooftop Terrace - Next Generation of Blues

11-11:45 a.m. - Wendy & DB

noon-12:45 p.m. - Chicago Blues Revival

1-1:45 p.m. - Curie Metro High School

2-2:45 p.m. - Bandwith

3-4 p.m. - VanderCook College of Music

Sunday

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

3:30-3:45 p.m. - Emcee Intro Remarks + National Anthem + Lift Every Voice and Sing

3:45-5 p.m. - Willie Dixon's Blues Heaven Foundation celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Chess Records with special guest artists, Mud Morganfield, Mitty Collier, Charles Berry, Jr., Charles Berry III, Melvin Taylor, Louisiana Al, Joe Barr, Steve Bell, Rodrigo Mantovani, Dudley Owens, Rick Hall, Simbryt Dortch, Lady Patice, Mae Koen, Sam Chess, and Joe Pratt

5:15-6:15 p.m. - C.J. Chenier and The Red Hot Louisiana Band

6:30-7:30 p.m. - Lurrie Bell and Frank Catalano

7:30-7:45 p.m. - Avery R. Young, Chicago Poet Laureate

7:45-9 p.m. - Mavis Staples

Visit Mississippi Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)

Noon- 1:15 p.m. - Stevie J and The Blues Eruption

1:30-2:45 p.m. - Nellie "Tiger" Travis

3-4:15 p.m. - Jonathan Ellison

4:30-5:45 p.m. - Ms. Jody

Rosa's Lounge (North Promenade)

12:30-1:45 p.m. - Harrell "Young Rell" Davenport

2-3:15 p.m. - Jimmy Burns Band

3:30-4:45 p.m. - Nick Alexander Blues Band

5-6:15 p.m. - Sonia Astacio

6:30-7:45 p.m. - 3 by 3 Crew: Freddie Dixon, John Watkins, Maurice Vaughn with Tim Taylor

Harris Theater Rooftop Terrace - Next Generation of Blues

11-11:45 a.m. - Wiggleworms featuring Amanda Payne & Will Fancher of Old Town School of Folk Music

noon-12:45 p.m. - Fernando Jones Presents the Knott Us Band

1-1:45 p.m. - Kenwood Academy High School

2-2:45 p.m. - Nicholas Senn High School

3-4 p.m. - A Patch of Blues