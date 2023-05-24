Watch CBS News
2023 graduates can receive free Krispy Kreme donuts – here's how

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're a class of 20-23 graduate and have a sweet tooth - there's a deal happening today you "dough-nut" want to pass up!

Krispy Kreme is offering a free dozen of its original glazed donuts to any high school or college senior.

To get yours, you must be wearing a Class of 2023 shirt, graduation cap, or gown today.

