2023 graduates can receive free Krispy Kreme donuts – here's how
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're a class of 20-23 graduate and have a sweet tooth - there's a deal happening today you "dough-nut" want to pass up!
Krispy Kreme is offering a free dozen of its original glazed donuts to any high school or college senior.
To get yours, you must be wearing a Class of 2023 shirt, graduation cap, or gown today.
