It's the 2 year anniversary of the first COVID vaccines given in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thursday marks two years since the first COVID-19 vaccinations were given out in Chicago.

City health officials used the occasion to urge everyone to get a COVID booster shot ahead of the winter season. Doctors said the number of cases is expected to keep rising.

Doctor Allison Arwady, Commissioner for the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) said currently fewer than 20% of Chicago kids under age five have gotten their COVID boosters.

"If and when Chicago hits a high COVID level, we will be issuing a formal advisory for Chicagoans to wear their masks indoors," Arwady said.

Dr. Arwady also urging everyone to make sure to have at-home COVID tests because of the rising number cases. Starting Thursday, you can order four more free COVID tests from the government. They will be shipped right to your door.

Go to COVIDtests.gov to get yours.

On the 2nd anniversary of the delivery of the 1st #COVID19 vaccine, I'm reflecting on the strides we've made as a global community to combat the pandemic. Mark this historic moment by ensuring your loved ones are protected with their latest COVID vaccine: https://t.co/shaHrgN2YB — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) December 14, 2022