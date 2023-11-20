2 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets worth $325k sold in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -– More Illinois players are hitting it big just in time for the holidays.

Two tickets worth $325,000 were sold at two gas stations, one at the H&H Fuel, located at 220 South Broadway Street in Goreville, and the other at a BP station, located at 17002 Torrence Avenue in Lansing.

Both tickets matched all five numbers in Saturday's drawing. Those numbers again were: 7-8-9-16-37.

The retailers that sold the winning tickets will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. They are also encouraged to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they cash it in.

Lucky Day Lotto drawings happen daily in the afternoon and evening.