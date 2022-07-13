2 teens shot, wounded in West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teens are wounded following a shooting in the West Town neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a girl, 17, and boy, 15, were on the front porch of a residence, in the 2700 block of West Potomac around 4:18 p.m., when an unknown offender approached, produced a firearm, and fired shots.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The boy was shot in the left foot and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.