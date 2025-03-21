2 teens charged in Chicago Near North Side armed carjacking

Two teenage boys were charged in the armed carjacking of a 47-year-old man earlier this month on the city's Near North Side.

The boys, ages 16 and 17, were arrested on Thursday just before 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Sedgwick Avenue.

They were charged with one felony count of aggravated armed vehicular hijacking. The 16-year-old received an additional charge of possessing a controlled substance.

Chicago police said the teens were identified as the suspect who carjacked the victim at gunpoint on Friday, March 7, in the 1300 block of North Sedgwick Street.

No further information was immediately available.