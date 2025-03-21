Watch CBS News
2 teens charged in Chicago Near North Side armed carjacking

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Two teenage boys were charged in the armed carjacking of a 47-year-old man earlier this month on the city's Near North Side.

The boys, ages 16 and 17, were arrested on Thursday just before 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Sedgwick Avenue. 

They were charged with one felony count of aggravated armed vehicular hijacking. The 16-year-old received an additional charge of possessing a controlled substance. 

Chicago police said the teens were identified as the suspect who carjacked the victim at gunpoint on Friday, March 7, in the 1300 block of North Sedgwick Street.     

No further information was immediately available. 

