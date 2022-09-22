2 teens charged with carjacking man at gunpoint in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teens are charged after carjacking a man in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Wednesday.
The boys, 14 and 17, were each charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Police said the teens were arrested around 4:30 p.m. after officers observed the suspects inside the stolen vehicle while in traffic.
They were identified as the people who, less than an hour earlier, took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 31-year-old male in the 800 block of North Kedzie Avenue, according to police.
Officers initiated a traffic stop, at which time the boys attempted to flee on foot. Both were apprehended and placed into custody in Homan Square.
No further information was immediately available.
