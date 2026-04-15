2 teenage girls arrested for battering Cook Co. Sheriff's officers attempting to stop fight in West Woodlawn

Two teenage girls were arrested on Wednesday afternoon after Chicago police said they attacked Cook County Sheriff's officers who tried to break up a fight on the South Side.

The incident happened around 4:41 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Evans Avenue in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, sheriff's officers were in the area for a report of gunshots. During this, they saw a fight between multiple people and attempted to intervene.

The two girls, both 15, then battered the officers, police said. The girls were placed into custody.

One sheriff's officer suffered bruising to his face and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. A second officer suffered a bruised left hip and declined medical attention.

No further information was immediately available.

Area detectives were investigating.