2 teen boys charged with robbing woman in Chicago Loop

Two teenage boys stood charged Monday with robbing a woman in downtown Chicago the night before.

The boys, ages 16 and 17, were each charged with one count of robbery, police said. The older teen was also charged with a weapons count.

Police said both of the teens also had active warrants against them.

Police said 11:10 p.m. Sunday, the boys took personal property by force from a 38-year-old woman in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue.

The boys were arrested soon afterward, police said. The older boy was arrested at 12:12 a.m. Monday, the younger at 1:32 a.m. Monday.

Police said no further information was available.