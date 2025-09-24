2 suspects sought in robbery on CTA Red Line train in Englewood neighborhood

Chicago police are asking for the public to help identify 2 suspects they said robbed someone while on a CTA Red Line train earlier this month.

The robbery happened around 5 a.m. on Sept. 6 in the 200 block of West 63rd Street in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police did not provide further information about the robbery.

The suspects were described as two African American males, one wearing a gray sweater and blue jogging pants, and the other wearing glasses, a multi-colored pullover sweater, dark pants, and black gum shoes at the time of the incident.

Police are reminding riders to be aware of their surroundings when traveling on public transportation, report suspicious activity immediately, and if needed, press the emergency button located on trains to alert the attendant.

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JJ403937.