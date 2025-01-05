2 suspects arrested after 2 women shot, police chase in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) — Two suspects are in custody following a police chase resulting from a drive-by shooting in Beach Park early Sunday morning.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said around 2 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Green Bay Road and Bonnie Brook Lane for a report of a vehicle crash and a shooting.

Arriving deputies found a vehicle in a ditch with extensive damage. Two women passengers in the vehicle suffered gunshot wounds—one in the eye and the other shot in the leg. A responding deputy applied a tourniquet to the woman's leg, helping save her life, the sheriff's office said.

Both women were taken to area hospitals and are expected to survive.

A preliminary investigation indicated the victims had left a bar in North Chicago and were driving home on Green Bay Road when occupants inside a grey Dodge pulled up alongside their vehicle and opened fire. Several spent shell casings in the area were recovered.

About 30 minutes later, a Waukegan Police officer spotted a grey Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat matching the description of the suspect vehicle. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Sunset Avenue, the driver sped off and evaded them.

Then, around 2:41 a.m., a Lake County Sheriff's deputy found the suspected vehicle traveling southbound on Route 41 near Route 173. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled again at a high speed. The deputy pursued the vehicle, which made a U-turn at Stearns School Road and headed northbound on Route 41 at a high rate of speed—ultimately evading the deputy.

Shortly afterward, another sheriff's deputy spotted the Dodge traveling eastbound on Route 173 and initiated a pursuit, but the driver again evaded the deputy.

A Zion Police Officer deployed a tire deflation device, successfully hitting the vehicle as it continued eastbound on Route 173. The driver temporarily maintained high speeds and again evaded officers before crashing into a heavily wooded area near Route 173 and Joana Avenue in Zion, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's deputies, Zion Police Officers, and Waukegan Police Officers quickly established a perimeter as the occupants fled from the Dodge. Police canines and drones were deployed to assist in the search. Sheriff's deputies and officers found and arrested two males—one juvenile and one adult—in the area.

A rifle and pistol were recovered from the Dodge, and an additional pistol was found in a backyard near where one of the offenders was captured.

Lake County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said the Dodge is believed to have been stolen from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, but they are still investigating.

As of Sunday, the incident has not yet been presented to the state's attorney's office for potential criminal charges.