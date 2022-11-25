2 stabbed including suspect after forcing entry into West Ridge home

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are wounded, one critically after a man forced his way into a home and assaulted another man Thursday night, according to police.

The incident happened in the 6300 block of North Oakley Avenue around 10:40 p.m.

Police say the suspect barged his way into a door where he was met by another man and a fight ensued.

The victim suffered multiple lacerations to the head and was transported to St Francis Hospital in good condition.

The suspect was located and placed into custody in the area and had multiple lacerations to the body and a puncture wound to the chest. He was transported to Swedish Hospital in critical condition.

Area three detectives are investigating.