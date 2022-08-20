2 shot, 1 critically, while sitting in vehicle in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are shot while sitting inside a vehicle in the Rogers Park neighborhood Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of West Birchwood around 5 a.m.

Police said both victims were sitting inside of a vehicle when an unknown male offender approached and shot into the vehicle.

A woman, 24, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

A man, 30, suffered a gunshot wound to the body and was also taken to St. Francis in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.