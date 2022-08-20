Watch CBS News
Local News

2 shot, 1 critically, while sitting in vehicle in Rogers Park

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are shot while sitting inside a vehicle in the Rogers Park neighborhood Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of West Birchwood around 5 a.m.

Police said both victims were sitting inside of a vehicle when an unknown male offender approached and shot into the vehicle.

A woman, 24, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.   

A man, 30, suffered a gunshot wound to the body and was also taken to St. Francis in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

First published on August 20, 2022 / 9:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.