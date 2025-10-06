Fire officials investigating 2 separate crashes involving semi-trucks in Woodstock, Illinois

The Woodstock Fire Department is investigating two separate crashes, both involving semi-trucks, on Monday afternoon.

The first crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Route 47 and Charles Road. Firefighters arrived and found the crash involving a semi-truck and a mid-size SUV.

A man and a woman were inside the SUV. The woman was pinned inside and required extrication. She was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries.

The man was evaluated at the scene but was not taken to the hospital. The semi driver was not hurt.

Woodstock Fire Department

Then, about an hour and a half later, fire crews responded to the intersection of Hartland Road and Route 14 for another crash between a semi and a small sedan.

The sedan suffered heavy damage and was found in the roadway, while the semi was found just west of the intersection in a ditch.

Woodstock Fire Department

Both drivers and the sole occupants of the vehicles were evaluated at the scene and taken to local hospitals with minor to moderate, non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

Route 14 westbound was closed for over an hour while crews operated at the scene.

Investigations into both crashes remain ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.