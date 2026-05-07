2 rescued from Crystal Lake after sailboat capsizes

Two people were rescued from Crystal Lake after their sailboat capsized Wednesday evening, officials said.

The Crystal Lake Fire Department said at about 6:10 p.m. they were called to the lake for a possible boating accident. When they arrived, they realized sailboat had capsized and two people were in the water, with the Lakeview Police Department nearby.

Fire officials said the sailboat's occupants had tried to flip their vessel back over but were not able to. They were both wearing appropriate protective clothing and personal floatation devices, and so were able to avoid a more serious emergency, fire officials said.

Both people were taken back to shore and checked out by EMTs for the cold water exposure, but both refused transport to a local hospital.