2 people rescued from fire in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Firefighters rescued two people from a fire in Little Village Tuesday. 

Crews were on the scene of the two-flat located at Cermak Road and Drake Avenue. 

An 89-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

A 12-year-old boy was able to get out on his own. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

First published on July 12, 2022 / 11:14 AM

