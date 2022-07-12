2 people rescued from fire in Little Village

2 people rescued from fire in Little Village

2 people rescued from fire in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Firefighters rescued two people from a fire in Little Village Tuesday.

Crews were on the scene of the two-flat located at Cermak Road and Drake Avenue.

An 89-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A 12-year-old boy was able to get out on his own.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.