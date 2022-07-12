2 people rescued from fire in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Firefighters rescued two people from a fire in Little Village Tuesday.
Crews were on the scene of the two-flat located at Cermak Road and Drake Avenue.
An 89-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
A 12-year-old boy was able to get out on his own.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
