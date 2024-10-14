2 people killed after car runs red light in front of Chicago Police Headquarters

2 people killed after car runs red light in front of Chicago Police Headquarters

2 people killed after car runs red light in front of Chicago Police Headquarters

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed after a car ran a red light in front of the Chicago Police Department Headquarters in Bronzeville early Monday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., police said an 18-year-old driver of a black sedan failed to stop at a red light and hit a silver sedan in the 3500 block of South Michigan Avenue.

The 45-year-old driver and 40-year-old passenger of the silver sedan were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were both pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old driver was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

Police are investigating.