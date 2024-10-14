Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people killed after car runs red light in front of Chicago Police Headquarters

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed after a car ran a red light in front of the Chicago Police Department Headquarters in Bronzeville early Monday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., police said an 18-year-old driver of a black sedan failed to stop at a red light and hit a silver sedan in the 3500 block of South Michigan Avenue. 

The 45-year-old driver and 40-year-old passenger of the silver sedan were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were both pronounced dead. 

The 18-year-old driver was taken to the same hospital in fair condition. 

Police are investigating. 

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

