2 officers injured in hit-and-run crash in South Austin

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two Chicago police officers were injured after a hit-and-run crash in South Austin. 

Police said just after 1:30 a.m., the officers were in an unmarked CPD vehicle driving east on Lake Street when a black Dodge Charger ran a red light. 

The Dodge hit the SUV at the intersection and drove away. 

Both officers were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on July 28, 2022 / 6:24 AM

