2 officers injured in hit-and-run crash in South Austin
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two Chicago police officers were injured after a hit-and-run crash in South Austin.
Police said just after 1:30 a.m., the officers were in an unmarked CPD vehicle driving east on Lake Street when a black Dodge Charger ran a red light.
The Dodge hit the SUV at the intersection and drove away.
Both officers were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover.
No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.