2 officers injured in hit-and-run crash in South Austin

2 officers injured in hit-and-run crash in South Austin

2 officers injured in hit-and-run crash in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two Chicago police officers were injured after a hit-and-run crash in South Austin.

Police said just after 1:30 a.m., the officers were in an unmarked CPD vehicle driving east on Lake Street when a black Dodge Charger ran a red light.

The Dodge hit the SUV at the intersection and drove away.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover.

No arrests have been made.