Burglars targeted two restaurants on the city's North Side on Thanksgiving morning.

One of the businesses said the thieves did more damage than what they got away with.

The door at Tony's Burrito Mex has now been fixed, but the hurt remains for the manager.

Surveillance video shows just how they got into the business. It took several attempts — burglars hit the front door at Tony's Burrito Mex in North Center.

"Unfortunately, it was one of the worst Thanksgiving. You know, not expecting that."

Chicago police said that a little after 4 a.m., suspects broke the front glass door. The surveillance showed that after one person got inside, they went straight for the cash register — which the manager, Hugo Sarabia, says they didn't get away with anything.

"I'm guessing that someone, they know they've been here. So they know the whole thing. Thank god they couldn't find anything. They didn't break anything. They just broke the door," Sarabia said.

CPD said around the same time, two suspects broke the front glass door of the Breakfast House in the 3000 block of North Ashland Avenue in Lake View. It's unclear if the suspects got away with anything.

"I don't have any idea how many places they've been after that. They parked their car right in front. The police have to find out about the license plate number because, you know, because we cannot see from the cameras, but I'm sure the police can do something because they have the cameras outside," Sarabia said.

He says the business has been in the neighborhood for 30 years, and that two months ago, suspects broke his front window.

"It's so inconvenient, you know? And it's sad, like I said. This neighborhood is supposed to be safe. It's a lot of kids around, school, and you know, I really wish the city would do something about it."

No arrests have been made in the burglaries. Both remain under invesitgation by area detectives.