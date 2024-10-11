Robbers target 2 more people using dating apps on Chicago's South Side

2 more people robbed after being lured through dating apps on South Side

2 more people robbed after being lured through dating apps on South Side

2 more people robbed after being lured through dating apps on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police issued a warning after two more people were lured and robbed through dating apps on the city's South Side this week.

The incidents happened between Sept. 15 and Oct. 9. during the evening and early morning hours.

Police said the robbers would lure victims using the apps by asking them to come to a specific address to meet. The locations were either abandoned or vacant buildings.

Upon arrival, the robbers would approach the victim, and then other offenders would appear, displaying a weapon and demanding their property. In some cases, they would demand the victims to get money from relatives via cash apps before releasing victims, and in another, stole a victim's vehicle.

Incident locations and times:

800 block of East 90th Street Sept. 15 at 6:46 p.m.

800 block of East 90th Street Sept. 24 at 12:21 a.m.

8100 block of South Marshfield Avenue Oct. 3 at 6:00 a.m.

8100 block of South Marshfield Avenue Oct. 7 at 11:42 p.m.

1600 block of West 82nd Street Oct. 9 at 8:59 p.m.

The robbers were described as two to three Black males between 16-30 years of age. A small black handgun was used in the incidents.

Police are advising the public:

Always be aware of your surroundings

On dating apps, take your time to get to know someone. Someone targeting you just to rob will likely push you to meet immediately.

If meeting a stranger, choose a public location initially. If you arrive and a location is not as it was described (residence or abandoned building), contact the person to verify the address and leave if they tell you to go inside.

Have tracking ability on your cell phone in case it is lost or stolen.

Immediately report suspicious activity.

If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.)

Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

If approached by a witness to the incident, request their contact information.

Immediately dial 9-1-1 and remain on the scene when possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 2 at 312-747-8273.