2-month-old boy found unresponsive in Monee has died

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 2-month-old boy from Milwaukee has died, days after he was found unresponsive in south suburban Monee.

Baby Sevyn's parents called police to a truck stop near I-57 and Monee Manhattan Road last Wednesday morning.

The infant was taken to Franciscan Hospital in Olympia Fields, where he died Friday morning.

Monee police say they will give an update to their investigation later Tuesday morning.