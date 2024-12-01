2 missing people found in cold this weekend in Lake County, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Lake County north of Chicago, search teams worked tirelessly to find two high-risk people in the cold this Thanksgiving weekend.

Late Friday night, a 60-year-old man with cognitive disabilities was reported missing from his home in Wadsworth. With temperatures in the teens, teams finally found the man on Sunday morning.

The man was spotted in the Wadsworth Savanna Forest Preserve. He was treated for cold exposure, but is expected to make a full recovery.

On Saturday, Lake County K9 Officer Duke helped authorities find a woman who also has cognitive disabilities. She had left her home in unincorporated Antioch on foot.

Three K9 officers—Duke, Zeus, and Danno—were employed for the search. K9 Duke, led by Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Dwight Arrowood, detected the woman's scent.

Lake County, Illinois K9 Officer Duke with Deputy Dwight Arrowood. Lake County Sheriff's Office

The woman was found in the back seat of a vehicle near her home. She is also expected to recover fully.

"In the span of just 24 hours, the dedication and teamwork of our sheriff's deputies, K9 teams, and law enforcement partners saved two lives. Despite the harsh outdoor elements, these highly endangered individuals were found and brought to safety," Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said in a news release. "We extend our gratitude to all of our law enforcement partners for their critical role in these rescues and commend the exceptional skills of our K9 teams. This is a testament to the unwavering commitment of everyone involved to protecting our community."