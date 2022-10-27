Bond set at $2 million for man accused of beating 68-year-old man to death in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – Bond is set for an Aurora man who beat an elderly man to death and took his truck and credit cards earlier this month.

Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser and Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross announced that Edgar Lara-Giron, 33, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and two counts of unlawful use of a credit card.

The state's attorney says Lara-Giron allegedly struck and killed a 68-year-old man, identified as Isidro Nevarez of Aurora, multiple times in the head with a blunt object between the dates of Oct. 13 and 14 at a Grove Street residence.

Lara-Giron then allegedly stole Nevarez's pick-up truck and credit cards issued to Nevarez, which he used at several locations.

Lara-Giron appeared in Kane County bond court Wednesday where his bond was set at $2 million.

He is due to appear back in court on Nov. 3 at 9 a.m.