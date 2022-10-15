2 men wounded in East Chatham drive-by shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot while walking in the East Chatham neighborhood Saturday morning.
The shooting happened in the 800 block of East 79th Street around 10:23 a.m.
Police said Both victims were walking when a grey vehicle approached and an unknown Suspect from the car began firing shots in the victim's direction.
A 26-year-old man was shot in the groin and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
A 40-year-old man was shot in the ankle and was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.
Area Two Detectives are investigating.
