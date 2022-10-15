Watch CBS News
2 men wounded in East Chatham drive-by shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot while walking in the East Chatham neighborhood Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of East 79th Street around 10:23 a.m.   

Police said Both victims were walking when a grey vehicle approached and an unknown Suspect from the car began firing shots in the victim's direction.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the groin and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the ankle and was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.

October 15, 2022

