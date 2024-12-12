2 men found shot to death inside home in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men have died after being found shot inside a home early Thursday morning in the Roseland neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 9400 block of South LaSalle Street.

Chicago police said a female witness inside the home told them that she heard shots and found the victims in the living room with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to Christ Hospital by Chicago fire crews.

One of the men suffered multiple gunshots to the body and was taken in critical condition, but later died. His age was not released.

The second victim, a 59-year-old man, was also taken in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the chest and back and later died.

As of Thursday, there is no one in custody, and no further information about the shooting was immediately available.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.