2 men found shot, 1 dead in Albany Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were found shot in the Albany Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Around 6:05 a.m., police found two men, ages 30 and 56, with gunshot wounds on the 3400 block of Sunnyside Avenue.
The 30-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene. The 56-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition, police said.
No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.
