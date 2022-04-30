2 men found shot, 1 dead in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were found shot in the Albany Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Around 6:05 a.m., police found two men, ages 30 and 56, with gunshot wounds on the 3400 block of Sunnyside Avenue.

The 30-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene. The 56-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.