2 men charged in street takeover involving ring of fire near Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago

Two men have been charged in connection with a wild street takeover earlier this month near Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.

According to Cook County court records, the pair were arrested after taking part in a street takeover at the intersection of Fullerton Parkway and Canon Drive in the early hours of March 2.

Police said cars were doing donuts in the middle of a crowd in the street. The crowd then ignited a ring of fire in the street.

Surveillance video shows at one point during the takeover, a car slammed into several people.

The crowd scattered as police arrived on the scene. Two men, ages 18 and 26, were arrested at the scene, and charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct, reckless driving, and multiple traffic violations. CBS News Chicago is not identifying the men because they are not charged with any felonies.

Both men are scheduled to make their first court appearances in April.