2 men charged with armed robbery, home invasion at Morton Grove hotel, police say

Two men were charged after police say they forced their way into a hotel room and robbed the people inside at a hotel in Morton Grove over the weekend.

Manuel Antonio Pimentel-Rodriguez, 27, was charged with attempted murder, home invasion, armed robbery, and aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Jorvin J. Gil Duran was also charged with home invasion and armed robbery.

Morton Grove police said around 10:18 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired at The Red Roof Inn in the 9400 block of Waukegan Road.

Initial reports indicated that found that two unknown Hispanic men forced their way into a victim's hotel room. One of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded money from the people in the room. Police said one round was fired, but no one was hit. The two suspects then fled the scene.

Police said the use of an Automated License Plate Reader, Illinois State Police, and the Cook County Sheriff's helicopter unit helped find the suspects' vehicle in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood, where they were then placed into custody.

Pimentel-Rodriguez and Gil Duran are scheduled to appear at a pretrial detention hearing on Monday at the Second District Courthouse in Skokie.