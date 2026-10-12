2 men arrested, charged in separate road rage incidents on Eisenhower Expressway

Two men have been arrested and charged after separate road rage incidents led to shootings on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Illinois State Police said the first incident happened this past Thursday morning at 10:37 a.m. on the eastbound Eisenhower (I-290) near Central Avenue.

State police said a shot was fired from one car to another.

Chicago police quickly found the vehicle from which they said the shot was fired. Mario Lyons, 45, of south suburban Burnham, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, and a gun was recovered, state police said.

About 12 hours later in an unrelated incident, state police said David Andujar, 33, of Chicago, shot at another vehicle on the Eisenhower near Austin Boulevard, where the West Side of Chicago meets Oak Park.

State police said after a road rage incident, Andujar fired at the victim's car several times. The victim's car was not struck, and the victim was not hurt, state police said.

Andujar is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.