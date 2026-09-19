2 killed in separate overnight crashes on North, Far Southwest sides

Chicago police are investigating two fatal crashes that occurred overnight on the city's North and Far Southwest sides.

The first happened around 1:11 a.m., when police said a 23-year-old man walking on the sidewalk in the 1500 block of North Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood crossed the southbound lanes, climbed a median into the northbound lanes and was hit by a blue sedan.

He was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CPD said the driver remained on scene, and no citations were issued.

Then about an hour later, at 2:22 a.m., CPD officers responded to a crash in the 1700 block of West 95th Street. There, officers found a black sedan that had crashed into a light pole.

A man, who has yet to be identified, was found in the driver's seat unresponsive.

He was treated by CFD members, but he was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, CPD said.

Major Accident investigators are investigating both incidents.