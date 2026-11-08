2 killed in separate overnight crashes on the Eisenhower, Dan Ryan

Two people were killed overnight in separate crashes on the Dan Ryan and Eisenhower, according to Illinois State Police.

State police said two cars collided in the westbound lanes near the Austin exit around 2 a.m. on the Eisenhower.

One of the vehicles flipped and landed upside down.

Traffic was shut down for nearly five hours during the investigation.

The second crash happened on the Dan Ryan, where state police said the driver of a sedan rear-ended a semi-truck just after 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Root Street.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear if the semi driver suffered any injuries.