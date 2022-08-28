2 killed in multi-vehicle crash in on I-80 in Lake County, Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (CBS) – Two people are dead following a crash on Interstate 80 Sunday morning.

Indiana State Police said around 1 a.m., troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash near 5.7 mile-marker between Cline Avenue and Burr Street.

Preliminary investigation shows that a blue 2021 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a silver 2011 Honda Pilot. This initial impact pushed the Honda into the median wall.

The Camaro continued to the right portion of the roadway where it struck a red 2000 Ford Mustang. This second impact pushed the Ford into the outer sound barrier wall located on the right side of the roadway.

The Camaro also struck the outer sound barrier where it burst into flames upon impact. Once the Gary Fire Department extinguished the fire, two individuals inside the Camaro were pronounced dead.

The drivers of the Honda and Ford were uninjured.

The driver of the Ford, 43-year-old man of Crown Point, IN, showed signs of impairment at the scene, and officers initiated an O.W.I. (Operating While Intoxicated) investigation.

The driver refused to submit to a chemical test and a search warrant for a blood draw was signed by a Lake County Judge. This warrant was executed at Northlake Hospital where he was then transported to the Lake County Jail where charges are pending prosecutor approval.

Gary Fire and EMS, Lake County Coroner, INDOT, Double T Towing, Precision Towing, and the Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team assisted at the scene.