2 killed in high-speed crash in Avalon Park

Two people killed when car hits tree in Avalon Park

Two people killed when car hits tree in Avalon Park

Two people killed when car hits tree in Avalon Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were killed in a car crash early Thursday in the Avalon Park neighborhood.

Police said a white Honda sedan was headed north on Stony Island Avenue near 81st Street around 12:45 a.m., when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

Both the male driver and a female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver was speeding at the time of the crash.