2 killed in high-speed crash in Avalon Park

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were killed in a car crash early Thursday in the Avalon Park neighborhood.

Police said a white Honda sedan was headed north on Stony Island Avenue near 81st Street around 12:45 a.m., when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

Both the male driver and a female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver was speeding at the time of the crash.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 9:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

