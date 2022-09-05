2 killed, 2 injured in South Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting in the South Chicago neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to Chicago Police, the four victims were on the front porch of a house in the 8600 block of South Kingston around 6:47 p.m. when at least two shooters came up and started firing at them.

A 20-year-old man was struck in the buttocks and the stomach. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. An 18-year-old was also struck multiple times. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was also pronounced dead.

Another 18-year-old man was struck in the forearm and thigh. He was taken to an unkown hospital in fair condition. A 20-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was initially reported in fair condition.

Neighobrhood pastor Tom Kennington said he knows all four of the men shot.

"Two of them are brothers. They were on their porch," he said. "I came by about a half hour before ... I got home then heard the shots, came right back over," he said.

He also said at least two of the men involved recently graduated from high school.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.