2 killed, 2 injured in multi-car crash in Geneva

GENEVA, Ill. (CBS) -- Two women are dead and two men are injured after a three-car crash in Geneva early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway. The Geneva Police and Batavia and Geneva Fire departments responded to the accident initially discovered by West Chicago Police.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2016 Dodge Charger, driven by a 25-year-old Rockford woman, was traveling westbound on Fabyan Parkway and violated a red traffic light at Kirk Road. The vehicle entered the intersection and collided with a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe heading southbound on Kirk Road.

The collision forced the Dodge Charger into a secondary accident with a tow truck that was facing eastbound in a left-hand turn lane on Fabyan Parkway waiting to turn north on Kirk Road, according to police.

The Dodge Charger was also occupied by an unidentified female passenger. Both women were pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe, a 50-year-old North Aurora man, was airlifted to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove in critical condition.

The tow truck driver, 31, of Batavia, was transported by the Geneva Fire Department to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been discharged from the hospital, police said.

No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation. Names of the drivers will not be released until families have been notified.

Geneva Police, the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team, and the Kane County Coroner's Office worked collaboratively to investigate the crash. The intersection and portions of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway were closed while law enforcement personnel were on the scene. All roadways were reopened by 8 a.m.

Geneva Police also were assisted by the West Chicago, Batavia, and St. Charles police departments as well as the Kane County Sheriff's Office.