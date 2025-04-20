2 men killed, woman critical after crash on Chicago's West Side, police say

Two men are dead and a woman was critically hurt after a crash early Sunday morning on the city's West Side.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Central Avenue.

Chicago police said officers in a marked car were heading to a call for service when they saw a dark-colored sedan, driven by a 22-year-old man, traveling at a high rate of speed.

Officers told dispatchers they observed the sedan traveling southbound on Central Avenue and continued to their initial call for service.

A short while later, another dark-colored sedan, driven by a 36-year-old man, was traveling eastbound on Augusta Boulevard when a 36-year-old male driver, disregarded a red light at Central Avenue, hitting the first sedan.

A third vehicle, a beige minivan driven by a single 45-year-old man, was arriving at the light when one of the other cars hit the front end, causing damage.

Both sedans came to rest in the yards of two separate residences, police said.

The 36-year-old suffered severe trauma. Fire crews treated him and took him to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The passenger, a 35-year-old woman, also suffered trauma to her body. She was treated by fire crews and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The 22-year-old was also treated and taken to Stroger, where he died.

The minivan driver was not hurt and refused medical services.

Major Accident Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the crash.