2 juveniles facing multiple felony charges accused of stealing from retail stores across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) –Two boys are facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following a string of retail thefts in Chicago.

The boys, 12 and 17, were arrested on Thursday in the 4500 block of North Broadway.

The 17-year-old was charged with seven felony counts of retail theft of merchandise over $300, one felony count of robbery, and four misdemeanor counts of retail theft of merchandise less than $300. The 12-year-old was charged with eight felony counts of retail theft of merchandise over $300 and four misdemeanor counts of retail theft of merchandise less than $300.

The pair were identified as the offenders who allegedly entered multiple retail businesses and took thousands worth of merchandise.

The thefts happened between November and February at the following locations:

4400 block of North Broadway in Uptown on Feb. 5, 7, and 8.

3200 block of North Clark Street in Lakeview on Nov. 15, 2023, Jan. 10 and 23.

600 block of North LaSalle Street in the Loop on Jan. 26 and Feb. 2.

500 block of West Webster in Lincoln Park on Jan. 26.

3300 block of North Ashland Avenue in Lakeview on Jan. 24.

1600 block of West Division Street in West Town on Jan. 10.

The 12-year-old was also charged in connection to a Jan. 21 theft at a business in the 1100 block of West Jackson Boulevard on the Near West Side. The 17-year-old was charged in connection to a Jan. 18 robbery in the 1600 block of West Division Street in West Town.

Both were placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No further information was immediately available.