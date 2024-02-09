2 juveniles facing multiple felony charges accused of stealing from retail stores across Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) –Two boys are facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following a string of retail thefts in Chicago.
The boys, 12 and 17, were arrested on Thursday in the 4500 block of North Broadway.
The 17-year-old was charged with seven felony counts of retail theft of merchandise over $300, one felony count of robbery, and four misdemeanor counts of retail theft of merchandise less than $300. The 12-year-old was charged with eight felony counts of retail theft of merchandise over $300 and four misdemeanor counts of retail theft of merchandise less than $300.
The pair were identified as the offenders who allegedly entered multiple retail businesses and took thousands worth of merchandise.
The thefts happened between November and February at the following locations:
- 4400 block of North Broadway in Uptown on Feb. 5, 7, and 8.
- 3200 block of North Clark Street in Lakeview on Nov. 15, 2023, Jan. 10 and 23.
- 600 block of North LaSalle Street in the Loop on Jan. 26 and Feb. 2.
- 500 block of West Webster in Lincoln Park on Jan. 26.
- 3300 block of North Ashland Avenue in Lakeview on Jan. 24.
- 1600 block of West Division Street in West Town on Jan. 10.
The 12-year-old was also charged in connection to a Jan. 21 theft at a business in the 1100 block of West Jackson Boulevard on the Near West Side. The 17-year-old was charged in connection to a Jan. 18 robbery in the 1600 block of West Division Street in West Town.
Both were placed into custody and charged accordingly.
No further information was immediately available.
