2 injured in house explosion in downstate Allendale, Illinois

Two hurt in house explosion in Wabash County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are in the hospital after a house exploded Friday in downstate Wabash County.

Smoking debris is all that's left of the home in Allendale, near the Indiana border.

"Actually some neighbors responded, and helped remove two people from the residence or the property, and it was just on fire after that," said Wabash County Sheriff J. Derek Morgan.

Those two people were flown to a hospital in Louisville.

Investigators still don't know what caused the explosion.