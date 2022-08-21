Watch CBS News
Local News

2 injured in house explosion in downstate Allendale, Illinois

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Two hurt in house explosion in Wabash County
Two hurt in house explosion in Wabash County 00:49

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are in the hospital after a house exploded Friday in downstate Wabash County.

Smoking debris is all that's left of the home in Allendale, near the Indiana border.

"Actually some neighbors responded, and helped remove two people from the residence or the property, and it was just on fire after that," said Wabash County Sheriff J. Derek Morgan.

Those two people were flown to a hospital in Louisville.

Investigators still don't know what caused the explosion.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 9:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.