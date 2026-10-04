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2 injured, 1 in custody after shooting near senior center in Michigan City, Indiana

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Police are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred near a senior center in Michigan City, Indiana.

Michigan City Police said officers responded to the area near the Michigan City Senior Center for a reported gunshot victim and immediately rendered aid until EMS arrived.

Police said that during the investigation, officers learned that a second individual suffering from a gunshot wound had arrived at Franciscan Hospital.

One person is in custody. As of Sunday night, no charges were filed.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident between the people involved and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The La Porte County Sheriff's Office, Long Beach Police Department and Trail Creek Police Department assisted in the investigation.

MCPD said they'll release additional information when appropriate as the investigation remains ongoing.

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