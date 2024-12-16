2 hurt in explosion at paint production facility in Sycamore, Illinois

SYCAMORE, Ill. (CBS) — Two people were hurt following an explosion at a paint production facility Monday morning in Sycamore, Illinois. The building is a nearly two-hour drive west of downtown Chicago.

People nearby heard the blast around 8:30 a.m. Firefighters said a paint container likely exploded.

It's not clear how badly those two victims were hurt, but firefighters say it could have been much worse.

"The potential was very bad," Chief Bart Gilmore said. "Luckily, they had an excellent suppression system. Luckily, we had a fast response time, and the fire was able to be suppressed before any real significant damage, and this became a much larger incident."

The business that caught fire makes spray paint cans and has been in business for 75 years, according to the facility's website.