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2 hospitalized after crash in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood

By Tim Jacobi

/ CBS Chicago

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Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department said two people were taken to an area hospital in fair-to-serious condition after the crash at 18th Street and Avers Avenue.

Seven others refused medical attention.

Video from the scene showed two black cars and an ambulance. Neither car was totaled or appeared to be severely damaged.

Information from police was not immediately available.

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