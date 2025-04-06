Watch CBS News
2 hurt after traffic crash in Chicago's Loop, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in the Loop Sunday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. in the 100 block of South Columbus Drive.

Chicago police said a driver was traveling eastbound on Monroe when he ran a red light and crashed with another vehicle heading northbound on Columbus Drive.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 19-year-old man, was taken to Stroger Hospital with a cut to his forehead.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 47-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition for observation.

No other injuries were reported.

Citations are pending. 

