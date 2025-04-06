2 hurt after traffic crash in Chicago's Loop, police say
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in the Loop Sunday morning.
It happened just before 8 a.m. in the 100 block of South Columbus Drive.
Chicago police said a driver was traveling eastbound on Monroe when he ran a red light and crashed with another vehicle heading northbound on Columbus Drive.
The driver of the first vehicle, a 19-year-old man, was taken to Stroger Hospital with a cut to his forehead.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 47-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition for observation.
No other injuries were reported.
Citations are pending.