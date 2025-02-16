2 dogs suffer shocks walking across manhole cover in Chicago's River North district

Two dogs suffered shocks this weekend while walking over a manhole in River North.

Police said at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, the first dog stepped on an electrified manhole cover near the corner of Dearborn and Ontario streets. A woman told police she was walking the dog when the animal stepped on the manhole and got a shock.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian in good condition.

At 1:35 p.m. Saturday, a second dog also suffered a shock while walking over the manhole. This dog's condition was not specified.

ComEd and the Chicago Bureau of Electricity went to the area, and have since deemed it safe. But neighbors put up a sign reading, "Caution: Electrical current through side walk/box FATAL for dogs."

The incidents remained under investigation late Sunday.