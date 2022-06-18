2 dead following single-vehicle crash on I-290
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are killed following a crash on Interstate 290 early Saturday morning.
Illinois State Police said around 3:22 a.m., District Chicago troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-290, just east of Central Avenue.
Initial reports say the vehicle struck an overhead sign support structure.
All westbound lanes of I-290 are closed and traffic is rerouted at Kostner Avenue.
Investigation into the crash is ongoing.
No further information was immediately available.
