2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Englewood, Chicago police investigating

Chicago police are investigating two deaths in a shooting in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

Police said they responded to the 6600 block of South Normal Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. They found a 38-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man unresponsive in a residence.

Each person had been shot in the head and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A gun was also found.

Family at the scene told CBS News Chicago that the deaths were a murder-suicide, but did not want to speak on camera and did not offer any further information.

Police said an investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing.