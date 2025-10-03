Watch CBS News
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Englewood; Chicago police investigating

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police are investigating two deaths in a shooting in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

Police said they responded to the 6600 block of South Normal Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. They found a 38-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man unresponsive in a residence.

Each person had been shot in the head and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A gun was also found.

Family at the scene told CBS News Chicago that the deaths were a murder-suicide, but did not want to speak on camera and did not offer any further information.

Police said an investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing. 

