2 dead, 5 hurt in Dan Ryan expressway crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are dead and five others are seriously hurt after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the express lanes near 47th Street around 3 a.m.

Firefighters were working near a car that flipped on its side.

Chicago fire officials say three people were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and two others were taken to Stroger Hospital- all are in serious condition.

Two others were taken to Mercy Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

EMS Plan 1 MVA @ 47th/ Dan Ryan express lanes. 7 transports. 2 Red to Stroger, 3 Red to University of Chicago, 2 deceased at Mercy. No further information. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 22, 2023

All northbound express lanes are shut down.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.