Watch CBS News
Local News

2 dead, 5 hurt in Dan Ryan expressway crash

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are dead and five others are seriously hurt after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the express lanes near 47th Street around 3 a.m.

Firefighters were working near a car that flipped on its side.

Chicago fire officials say three people were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and two others were taken to Stroger Hospital- all are in serious condition.

Two others were taken to Mercy Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

All northbound express lanes are shut down. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

First published on January 22, 2023 / 7:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.