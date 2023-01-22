2 dead, 5 hurt in Dan Ryan expressway crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are dead and five others are seriously hurt after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday morning.
The crash happened in the express lanes near 47th Street around 3 a.m.
Firefighters were working near a car that flipped on its side.
Chicago fire officials say three people were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and two others were taken to Stroger Hospital- all are in serious condition.
Two others were taken to Mercy Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
All northbound express lanes are shut down.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
