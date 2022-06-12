2 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at nightclub in Gary

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – Two people are dead and four others are wounded following a shooting at a nightclub in Gary early Sunday morning.

Gary Police said around 1:57 a.m., officers were dispatched to Playo's Night Club, in the 1700 block of Rant Street, for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers observed a man, 34, unresponsive near the entryway with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Methodist Hospital Northlake by Gary Medics where he was pronounced dead.

A Merrillville woman, 26, was also found unresponsive inside the nightclub and was also transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Four other people were wounded during the shooting. One of the gunshot victims is in critical condition and three others appear to have nonlife-threatening injuries. The shooting victims went to several hospitals in the area, police said.

Additional agencies responded due to the number of injured people and large crowd to evacuate.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

The Metro Homicide Unit is investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.