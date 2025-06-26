Watch CBS News
2 drivers critical after crash on Near West Side, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

Two people were critically hurt following a crash Wednesday night on the city's Near West Side.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Washington Boulevard.

Chicago police said a black Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 24-year-old man, was heading westbound on Washington Boulevard when it hit a silver Toyota Prius, driven by a 29-year-old, heading southbound on Western Avenue.

Both drivers were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. 

No other injuries were reported. 

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Major Accidents Investigation Unit. 

No further information was immediately available.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

