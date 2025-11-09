2 CPD officers injured in crash in Chicago's South Loop

Two Chicago police officers were hurt in a crash in Chicago's South Loop late Saturday.

Police said the officers were driving south on State Street at Cermak Road at 9:41 p.m. Saturday when a black sedan slammed into the back of their patrol car. The sedan was making a turn to head west on Cermak Road, police said.

One officer suffered an injury to the hand and was taken to a local hospital in good condition. The other suffered an injury to the collarbone and back and was hospitalized in serious condition.

The man driving the sedan and the woman passenger with him refused medical treatment. Traffic citations were issued for the sedan driver.