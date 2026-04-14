2 CPD officers, 5 others injured when driver hits squad car in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood

A driver ran a stop sign and crashed into a Chicago police squad car in the Back of the Yards neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Eight people were injured, including two Chicago police officers.

At 4:14 a.m., a man of an unknown age was driving black sport-utility vehicle north along the 5200 block of South Hermitage Avenue when he ran a stop sign at 52nd Street, police said. He hit a Chicago police patrol car that was traveling west on 52nd Street, police said.

The two officers in the squad car were taken to an area hospital. The driver and five passengers from the SUV also went to the hospital.

All suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Video from the scene showed the SUV overturned in the street, and the street flooded with water rushing from the rainfall overnight.